Mocedades, un concierto de góspel , un espectáculo con Harteraphia y siete obras de teatro componen la 25ª edición del Garnacha de Rioja
La muestra se desarrollará entre el veintiséis de noviembre y el diecisiete de diciembre.
Este es el programa del XXV CERTAMEN NACIONAL DE TEATRO GARNACHA DE RIOJA. FASE DE GRUPOS PROFESIONAL
SÁBADO 26 DE NOVIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: ALQUIBLA TEATRO de MURCIA.
OBRA: MI CUERPO SERÁ CAMINO de Alba Saura.
DIRECCIÓN: ALBA SAURA.
DOMINGO 27 DE NOVIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: CORRAL DE GARCÍA de ZARAGOZA.
OBRA: LA LLUVIA AMARILLA, de Julio Llamazares.
DIRECCIÓN: JESÚS ARBUÉS.
SÁBADO 3 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
FASE PARALELA.
JOYFUL GOSPEL CHOIR de VITORIA.
DOMINGO 4 DE DICIEMBRE 20:30 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
FASE PARALELA.
ESPECTÁCULO DANZA Y TEATRO.
OBRAS: DESPERTAD.
HARTERAPIA.
MARTES 6 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: TEATRO TRIBUEÑE de Madrid.
OBRA: LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA de Federico García Lorca.
DIRECCIÓN: HUGO PÉREZ DE LA PICA E IRINA KOUKERSKAYA.
MIÉRCOLES 7 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: SING-US MUSIC de Madrid.
OBRA: MARIA CALLAS SFOGATO de Pedro Villora.
DIRECCIÓN: ALBERTO FRÍAS.
JUEVES 8 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: AMARILLO PRODUCCIONES de Cáceres.
OBRA: DON JUAN TENORIO de José Zorrilla.
DIRECCIÓN: PEDRO ANTONIO PENCO.
VIERNES 9 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: FACTORÍA TEATRO de Madrid.
OBRA: EL MARQUÉS DE LAS NAVAS de Lope de Vega.
DIRECCIÓN: GONZALA MARTÍN SCHERMAN.
SÁBADO 10 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
GRUPO: HIKA TEATROA de San Sebastián.
OBRA: LA TARARA de José Alvarado.
DIRECCIÓN: AGURTZANE INTXAURRAGA.
DOMINGO 11 DE DICIEMBRE 20:00 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
FASE PARALELA.
MOCEDADES.
GIRA “ERES TÚ”.
SÁBADO 17 DE DICIEMBRE 19:30 horas.
TEATRO BRETÓN DE LOS HERREROS.
CLAUSURA Y ENTREGA DE PREMIOS.